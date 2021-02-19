Jason Sunstein Purchases 54,437 Shares of International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Stock

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) CFO Jason Sunstein acquired 54,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $65,324.40.

OTCMKTS ILAL opened at $1.34 on Friday. International Land Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.