JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Lowered by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,430 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBGS opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 286.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

