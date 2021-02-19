Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ford Motor’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

F opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of -285.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

