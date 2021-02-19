Jefferies Financial Group Increases Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target to GBX 90

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 73.20 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 617 shares of company stock valued at $46,285.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

