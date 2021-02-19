Jefferies Financial Group Increases Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $120.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $91.76.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,537.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

