JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JELD. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 817,469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $9,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

