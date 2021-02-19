Jennison Associates LLC Has $41.13 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,677 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $41,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWST opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,080,566.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,438 shares of company stock valued at $49,853,493. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

