Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $35,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in EVO Payments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

EVOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $272,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.