Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,156 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Inphi worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -130.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.79.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

