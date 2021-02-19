Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 422,907 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $26,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after acquiring an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 367,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

