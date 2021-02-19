Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 768,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $32,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Exelon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

