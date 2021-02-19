Jennison Associates LLC Sells 170 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of CDW worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $156.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $158.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day moving average of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.