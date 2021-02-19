Jesper With Fogstrup Acquires 25,000 Shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Jesper With Fogstrup acquired 25,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

ULS opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Friday. ULS Technology plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.88 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.63.

Get ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) alerts:

About ULS Technology plc (ULS.L)

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.