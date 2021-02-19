JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.

Shares of JMP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 284,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,066. The company has a market cap of $131.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 13,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,899 shares of company stock valued at $98,572 over the last ninety days. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

