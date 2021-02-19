John E. Callies Sells 500 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ePlus stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

