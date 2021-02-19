John K. Wulff Sells 750 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CE stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Celanese by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Celanese by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celanese by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

