Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.06

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 13173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $440,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

