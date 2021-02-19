Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

