Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

JCI opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

