Joshua Foukas Sells 2,906 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Joshua Foukas sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $276,128.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $90.51 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

