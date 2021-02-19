JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 6%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.30 and last traded at $127.36. Approximately 2,176,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,585,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.53.

YY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Get JOYY alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in JOYY by 895.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 244,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.