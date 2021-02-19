JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $872.00

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 872 ($11.39) and last traded at GBX 854 ($11.16), with a volume of 610261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 701.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.38. The stock has a market cap of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

