JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $27.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

