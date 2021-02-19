JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $40.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

MOS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,264. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after acquiring an additional 675,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after purchasing an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,430,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

