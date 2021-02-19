JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MYTE opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.25.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.