JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) to Neutral

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.70 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

