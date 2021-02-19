JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.29 (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 395 ($5.16). 339,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 363.87. The company has a market capitalization of £577.82 million and a P/E ratio of 20.56. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 407.10 ($5.32).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

