JTC PLC (JTC.L)’s (JTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

LON JTC opened at GBX 652 ($8.52) on Monday. JTC PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 664 ($8.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £798.84 million and a P/E ratio of 38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 589.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 534.17.

JTC PLC (JTC.L) Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

