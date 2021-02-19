Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of JE stock opened at C$7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of C$5.71 and a twelve month high of C$45.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.21. The stock has a market cap of C$338.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

