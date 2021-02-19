K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $539,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

