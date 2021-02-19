K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Inphi were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inphi by 7.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average of $152.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -130.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

