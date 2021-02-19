K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 44,800 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 298.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GX Acquisition by 63.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,797,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 695,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 508,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its position in GX Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 252,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $10.18 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.