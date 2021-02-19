K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $4,017,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at $56,420,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,438 shares of company stock valued at $49,853,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

