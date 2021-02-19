K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 25,000 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 82.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

