Kaleyra Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,782 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the average daily volume of 415 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 87,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,360. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $474.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

