KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.