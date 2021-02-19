Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.99 and last traded at $124.77. 121,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 186,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.