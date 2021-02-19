KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

KBH stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in KB Home by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 212,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22,442.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $11,350,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

