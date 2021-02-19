Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $900.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.74. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $12.13.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,260 over the last ninety days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

