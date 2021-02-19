Keep4r (KP4R) Trading 37.6% Lower Over Last Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $635,152.90 and $81,785.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can now be bought for about $8.18 or 0.00014631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00525234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00086720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00081272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00419806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029092 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,607 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#.

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

