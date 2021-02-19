Keith Benson Sells 2,841 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Stock

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) insider Keith Benson sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $14,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of USD Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $4.88 on Friday. USD Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in USD Partners by 47.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

