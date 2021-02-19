Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $90.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $819.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

