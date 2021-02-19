Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 86,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

