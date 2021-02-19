Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $10,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,569. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.07. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $467.47.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

