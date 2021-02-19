Kelman Lazarov Inc. Invests $214,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 280.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 137.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $599.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

