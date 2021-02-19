Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. 5,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,184. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.