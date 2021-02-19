Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,535. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

