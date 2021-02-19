Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.84. 177,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

