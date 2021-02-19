Kendall Capital Management Makes New Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWE stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.