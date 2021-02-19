Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €40.68 ($47.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €45.20 ($53.18).

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.